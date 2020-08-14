Low Rates for Agents with Transat
Following the unveiling of its expanded network for the winter season and with its Here Comes the Sun Promo in full swing, Transat invites travel agents to experience its Traveller Care health and safety program with exclusive fares on flights and packages to Cancun and Riviera Maya (Mexico), as well as Punta Cana (Dominican Republic).
Rates start at $399 for flights and $449 for seven-night all-inclusive packages to one of nine resorts. Packages are available for travel agents in single or double occupancy with a companion of their choice.
This way, Transat offers them the opportunity to discover the health and safety measures of its Traveller Care program at each step of their trip: at the airport, on board and at destination. It also invites them to familiarize themselves with the tips in its practical guide, which is regularly updated in accordance with the recommendations and requirements of the proper authorities.
“This is the perfect opportunity for agents to familiarize themselves, at low cost, with our new way of travelling so that they can better inform and reassure their clients,” says Nicole Bursey, Commercial Director at Transat. “In collaboration with our hotel partners, we remain committed to offering a simple and safe travel experience, and our agents will be able to attest to this first-hand.”
These rates will be valid from August 15 to October 31, 2020. Weekly departures will be offered from Montreal and Toronto. Space is limited.
For more details or submit their travel requests, agents are invited to consult Agent Direct.
