Lorraine Simpson, David Cohen and DCI's Tania Kedikian Join Speakers at ACTA Summit
Travel Agent November 05, 2020
ACTA has released additional topics and speakers to take the virtual main stage at the Canadian Virtual Travel Leadership summit taking place November 12 & 13. The two day summit will include critical updates on important topics, opportunities to connect with colleagues to shape the future of the industry, a trade show and very generous prizes!
Travel personality and MC for the event, Lorraine Simpson will lead a talk “Rebound and Visibility in Social Media”. We all must adapt to the new travel landscape and learn to think and act differently. Simpson will challenge conference attendees to remain standing during the pandemic and then not only survive but also thrive. She will share her personal experiences and explain how she has used a crisis as a way for her to prove her greatness. Simpson will speak about ways to make agents stand out and be a Post Pandemic Power Player!
Tania Kedikian from Development Counsellors International will help get participants “departure ready” by featuring research and insights on how Canadians will approach international travel post COVID 19. Kedikian will be sharing what appeals to various types of Canadian consumers; from millennials to Gen Xers to the super affluent and how to position offerings to pique the interest of each group, ultimately influencing their purchasing patterns.
Leading business coach David Cohen will share stories that ignite new thinking and inspire attendees to re think their dream for the business of travel. Cohen will dig deep in this session and create a vision for a business that connects to what matters to you and those you serve, your teams, your stakeholders and customers.
As previously announced, G Adventures' Founder Bruce Poon Tip will be a keynote speaker.
