LIVE Uplift Webinar To Offer Insights
Travel Agent September 21, 2020
Uplift, the fintech company that launched in Canada last year and recently announced a partnership with softVoyage, is holding a webinar for travel advisors on September 25th.
To register click here.
Uplift is the leading financer of travel in Canada and their innovative product is designed to help consumers make their travel dreams a reality. It’s the first ever tool of its kind being made available to agents on a B to B booking platform. Agents have been very receptive to Uplift since launch, with Denise Heffron, Managing Director, Canada, explaining that agents are finding the simple booking process using SIREV has been a big bonus.
"Partnering with softVoyage has opened up new opportunities for travel advisors in a simple and effective way,” says Heffron. “It allows our financing product to be delivered widely to the industry providing travel advisors with a new payment option for their clients. Our webinar will show agents how to use everything that’s available to them and illustrate how simple and seamless the process is.”
Friday’s webinar will be custom designed and tailored to agents using the successful TravelPulse Canada virtual platform. The platform has already been used for industry events by companies that include TravelBrands, Air Canada Vacations and Transat.
This will be Uplift’s first webinar for agents and Heffron is encouraging agents to join in. “The webinar will show travel agents how to make use of Uplift through a platform they are already very comfortable and familiar with."
Uplift has experienced an overwhelming response in the Canadian market to date. The adoption of this product by the industry and consumers alike underscores the value and need for installment payments for travellers. In conjunction with Softvoyage, Uplift offers a custom-tailored solution for travel agents, making travel more affordable, accessible and rewarding for their clients.
“The webinar will provide advisors with all the infomation they need to use Uplift via SIREV. Advisors will also learn about the benefits of Uplift and how they can use Uplift to attract new clients and increase revenue, which is important more now than ever.”
