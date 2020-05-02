Largest Virtual Travel Agent BINGO Game Ever? Maybe.
Travel Agent May 02, 2020
TravelPulse Canada has once again hit it out of the park with the launch of the first ever virtual BINGO! game held with agents from across Canada.
Hosted on Facebook with a live video feed, theToronto based TravelPulse team, Jim Byers, John Kirk, and Marsha Mowers hosted the event for the retail travel industry. The first edition was held late Friday afternoon with close to 500 participants taking place in the live call.
Video of the game can be found on the TravelPulse Canada Trade Group Facebook page, a group open to members of the travel industry only. If you measure success by Facebook comments, the event was a homerun with close to 800 retail travel professionals commenting from BC to PEI.
The prizing was unbelievable: Two individual prizes of 25,000 Loyalty Points from TravelBrands, a 4 night stay at Grand Bavaro Bahia Principe, a 7 night stay with Etihad Airways inclusive of flight and a partner hotel and a flight to Cancun courtesy of Air Canada Vacations.
The idea for the BINGO game came from the entire TravelPulse team, who were detemined to come up with something to give back to agents who were obviously pleased.
John Kirk TravelPulse Canada President commented, "It's a challenging time for all of us in the industry, especially our agents. At TravelPulse Canada love the people in our industry; airlines, tour operators, hoteliers, and of course agents. With everything that's happening during COVID crisis, we thought we needed to bring everyone together. We were able to rally the troops and get some absolutely amazing prizes and engage agents across the country for a little fun on a Friday afternoon."
"I've been in this business for my entire career. It has given me virtualy every memory I have, it has provided for me, it has taken care of me. Having run the retail business at Thomas Cook for several years, lived through 911, SARS, the crash of 08', I know what agents are going through. They are not alone. We are doing everything we can, day and night, to keep them informed, educated, and yes, even entertained. Retail travel advisors, are our industry's frontline. Without them the travel trade would be lost, and one could argue, so would the consumer."
Kirk says Friday's BINGO! game is the first in a series, with at least 3 more planned, though that could be extended due to COVID.
"We just wanted to have a little fun and let agents know that all of us in the industry are behind them." concluded Kirk.
Agents are encouraged to "like" TravelPulse Canada's FaceBook page and join the private group page for details on next week BINGO! game and prizes.
We will be rolling out the BINGO game in Quebec with our team at TravelPulseQuebec.ca in the coming days. Stay tuned.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS