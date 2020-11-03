Kirk Talks Travel: Wendy Paradis, ACTA Gives Insight Into Commission Recalls
Travel Agent November 03, 2020
“It’s no surprise the state of the business is dire, that has been our message right from the summer,” ACTA President Wendy Paradis told TravelPulse Canada’s John Kirk in a special edition of Facebook Live on Tuesday.
Nearly 8 months into the COVID pandemic, the number of agents that have left the industry has grown to an estimated 2,000 across the country as agencies struggle to cope with the loss of revenue and, most recently commission recalls. Paradis says after speaking with many agents across the country, many were giving themselves a Labour Day deadline on whether to continue as agents, which accounts for part of the drop.
“I think some of the subsidies the government put in place has helped, but we’re hearing from many agencies they’re running out of steam,” says Paradis. “Having almost 8 months with no revenue, they can hang on for only so long. That’s why we continue to push for aid.”
ACTA is receiving praise across the industry for their tireless advocating on behalf of agents and agencies the past several months.
They have been clear on their stance regarding commission recalls, a hot topic in the agent community that has sparked the creation of a new FB group – Canadian Agents Against Commission Recalls, which provides a safe place for discussion.
“I can tell you we have put out statements over the last months about our opinion and stance when it comes to commission recalls. As mentioned, the situation is dire for all of us and as an industry we need to work together,” says Paradis.
In the video, Paradis speaks directly to agents and says with certainty, those important conversations with policy change makers are happening.
“From an ACTA perspective, we are an advocacy organization so our strategy is definitely to work with the government and suppliers and agents to find win win situations. I can definitely, 100% confirm, we are having conversations with all right now about the need for agencies to survive this crisis.”
That will be great news for agents who, as one FB commenter put it succinctly, had never seen an industry where someone has done the huge amount of work only to have it pulled back. ACTA isn’t alone in their fight for fairness, The Association of Canadian Independent Travel Advisors (ACITA) has been meeting with MPs since Mid-June, with the belief that agents have the power to influence MPs by educating them on how the agent pay structure works, and how Refund/Recall will affect all.
“We (ACITA), are aware that the Government is currently working on an airline bailout deal, and that the Government has gone back to the airlines with a stipulation that they offer refunds in order to receive the bailout,” says Brenda Slater, ACITA and travel agency Beyond the Beach. “Our group continues to meet with MPs across the country and we are stressing that there needs to be a further stipulation that they must also protect agents/agency commissions earned before the bailouts are granted.”
Paradis reminds us that despite being a very difficult time for the entire industry, there is some hope. News of a vaccine is on the horizon as we look to the other side of COVID. It’s one reason why she’s encouraging everyone in the industry to attend their Virtual Travel Summit happening November 12 and 13. The two day event will feature keynote speaker Bruce Poon Tip and leading panel discussions announced earlier this week.
Registration to attend is free and can be done here.
