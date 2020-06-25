John Kirk to Host Panel “Mexico Hotels - Above and Beyond the New Normal” June 30
Mexico is open for international visitors. But what can you or your clients expect? TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk next Tuesday will moderate a panel entitled “Mexico Hotels - Above and Beyond the New Normal” Tuesday, June 30 at 3:30 pm EST. To register - click here.
The webinar will feature some of the biggest names in the business, who will talk about how Mexico is re-opening its doors and welcoming travelers, the latest update on the country and how Mexico hotels are handling new health and safety protocols.
Kirk also will host a question and answer period, so agents will have a chance to chime in with their own queries.
Participating in the panel are
Luis Barrios - President of the National Association of Hotel Chains and President and CEO Hoteles City Express
Luis has more than 35 years of professional career in the tourism sector. Thanks to his disruptive vision, Luis revolutionized the hotel industry in Mexico by creating Hoteles City Express, a hotel chain focused on offering lodging services to business and leisure travelers, which stands out for operating under a sustainable model.
Nino Montagnese – Managing Director Air Canada Vacations
Nino is currently Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. Nino has been in his current role for four years and has been with Air Canada Vacations for more than 15 years. Nino has more than 30 years of experience in the Canadian travel industry. In his current role, Nino is responsible for the overall design and delivery of the commercial plan for all of Air Canada Vacations’ markets.
Gonzalo del Peon, President, AMResorts
As one of the founders and current President of AMResorts, Gonzalo has helped make the company one of the leading hotel chains in the world in the luxury tourism segments. With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Gonzalo presides over all areas of investor relations as well as operations, owners, administration, sales, marketing and product innovation across seven award-winning brands.
Agents will have a chance to win great prizes, including several three-night/four day stays at wonderful resorts in sunny Mexico, air fare packages, and more. Given the demanding, draining period we’ve all been through the past few months, a trip to Mexico is the perfect way to recover.
All that, plus great information to help you sell Mexico trips to your clients.
