Jamaican "Irie Hour" Next Week Dedicated to Agents and Advisors
Travel Agent Visit Jamaica Jim Byers August 27, 2020
Visit Jamaica is inviting travel advisors to their special “Irie Hour” event next Tuesday.
The virtual event is dedicated to the topic of “Resilience and Recovery” and takes place Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
Resilience Coach and Facilitator Cindy Stradling will be providing tips and creative ideas to help travel agents reboot and retool towards business continuity She will share skills and strategies to grow business in a challenging environment.
To register, go to visitjamaica.com/Canada/irie-hour.
Jamaica has done a remarkable job battling COVID-19. Click here for a TravelPulse US interview with Donovan White of the Jamaica Tourist Board.
