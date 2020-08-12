Jamaica Training University - A New Weekly Training Series Starts Aug 13
The Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) is inviting Canadian agents to expand their destination product knowledge by enrolling in Jamaica Training University, a new weekly training series offered every Thursday starting August 13.
Designed for experienced travel professionals and industry newcomers alike, Jamaica Training University will feature a series of free online training seminars hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Each Thursday, JTB Canada’s team members will present four two-hour sessions on the same topic, hosted at different time slots throughout the day. Course topics will change each week and will be offered in both English and French.
The Jamaica Training University course modules will cover a variety of destination-themed topics, including overviews of resort regions and product-specific education on industry segments such as weddings, villas and long-stays, and small hotels. On August 13, sessions will begin with an introductory ‘Jamaica Destination Orientation’ course designed to provide agents with a comprehensive background on the island and its many tourism offerings.
“JTB Canada has been engaging travel trade professionals by offering ongoing support through training and networking opportunities for the community,” said Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Jamaica Tourist Board, Canada. “We’re pleased to continue this commitment with the launch of our new Jamaica Training University program, and we look forward to continuing to engage our valued retail partners.”
JTB Canada will also continue running its popular Irie Hour sessions each Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Launched in May 2020, the weekly ‘chill-and-chat’ virtual gatherings attract hundreds of attendees each week from Canada and beyond. The fun, informal events give agents an opportunity to connect with JTB representatives and special guest presenters from Jamaica’s tourist industry, hear updates and news from the destination, and ask questions on reopening protocols and tourism highlights.
To learn more about Jamaica Training University and to register for an upcoming course, visit www.visitjamaica.com/canada/training-university.
