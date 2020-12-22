Jamaica Tourist Board Treats Canadian Agents, Shows Off Health Protocols
Travel Agent Jim Byers December 22, 2020
A select group of Canadian travel agents had an exclusive opportunity to experience the beauty of Jamaica and see the country’s impressive health and safety protocols in action during a recent FAM trip hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).
A group of 10 agents from Ontario and Quebec enjoyed a sunny week on the island accompanied by tour guide Jerron Britton, JTB Senior Business Development Manager. The trip, which took place from November 29 to December 5, was the first JTB-organized FAM trip for Canadian agents in 2020.
“This trip gave Canadian travel agents an opportunity to see that Jamaica is open and the country’s protocols are hard at work,” said Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Retail travel partners are now armed with the first-hand knowledge and experiences they need to sell the destination to their clients this winter season.”
Canadian agents toured six different hotels and resorts while on the island: Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, RIU Ocho Rios, Moon Palace Jamaica, Ocean Coral Springs, Royalton Blue Waters and IBEROSTAR Rose Hall. With sanitization stations throughout each property, mandatory masks in public areas and temperature checks upon arrival, agents were very impressed with all of the stringent health and safety measure in place.
The group also enjoyed an excursion to the iconic Dunn’s River Falls to see how the world-class attraction has modified its operations to keep visitors and employees safe.
Feedback from agents who took part in the JTB-organized FAM trip was overwhelmingly positive, with many participants remarking that they were reassured by the protocols and truly awe-struck by beauty of the island.
“This is my first time in Jamaica, and I can’t wait to show the destination to my clients and bring a group over in the New Year. I’ll be back many, many times. The mountains, the ocean, the beach and the weather are just amazing. Get out of the cold winter in Canada and come to Jamaica. It is COVID safe and it’s the best thing you can do.” – Nellie Pedro, Peerless Travel.
“This is my first overseas trip since the start of COVID. I was not overly concerned before coming and now I’m definitely not concerned at all. I’m ready to reassure people back home that it’s safe to come. Canadians, you need to pack your things and get ready to come down to Jamaica. The protocols are all in place, its safe and sound and they are waiting for you.” – Wendy Watts, Uniglobe Le Centre de Voyages, Dorval.
“I love everything in Jamaica; the weather, people, culture, music, food everything,” – Nina Olatoye, Sky Bird Travel & Tours.
