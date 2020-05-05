Jamaica Tourist Board Launches "Irie Hour" Chats for Agents
The Jamaica Tourist Board is launching a new social program for Canadian travel agents.
Kicking off today (Tuesday, May 5) at 2:30 p.m., the BDM team in Canada will be hosting a weekly Jamaica ‘Irie’ Hour on Zoom for Canadian advisors. The informal ‘chill and chat’ session will give agents an opportunity to re-connect (virtually), hear updates and news from the destination, and ask any questions they might have.
The BDM team will also host a special industry each week, full list of upcoming appearances for this month below:
Tuesday May 5 - Gavin Jimenez of Bahia Principe Resorts
Tuesday May 12 - Marsha Mattos of Mystic Mountain / Jamaica Bobsled
Tuesday May 19 - Sebnem Richtmann of Palladium Resorts
Tuesday May 26 - Kerry-Ann Quallo-Casserly of Blue Diamond / Royalton Resorts
Agents can register at: https://www.visitjamaica.com/canada/engage/
And if attendees fancy making a island-style cocktail to enjoy during the Irie Hour, they've uploaded a couple tropical drink recipes and photos at the shared folder below for some inspiration...feel free to share - or make at home ;)
