Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Tue May 05 2020

Jamaica Tourist Board Launches "Irie Hour" Chats for Agents

Travel Agent Visit Jamaica May 05, 2020

The Jamaica Tourist Board is launching a new social program for Canadian travel agents.

Kicking off today (Tuesday, May 5) at 2:30 p.m., the BDM team in Canada will be hosting a weekly Jamaica ‘Irie’ Hour on Zoom for Canadian advisors. The informal ‘chill and chat’ session will give agents an opportunity to re-connect (virtually), hear updates and news from the destination, and ask any questions they might have.

The BDM team will also host a special industry each week, full list of upcoming appearances for this month below:

Tuesday May 5 - Gavin Jimenez of Bahia Principe Resorts

Tuesday May 12 - Marsha Mattos of Mystic Mountain / Jamaica Bobsled

Tuesday May 19 - Sebnem Richtmann of Palladium Resorts

Tuesday May 26 - Kerry-Ann Quallo-Casserly of Blue Diamond / Royalton Resorts

Agents can register at: https://www.visitjamaica.com/canada/engage/

And if attendees fancy making a island-style cocktail to enjoy during the Irie Hour, they've uploaded a couple tropical drink recipes and photos at the shared folder below for some inspiration...feel free to share - or make at home ;)

Jamaican Cocktail Recipes

