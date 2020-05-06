Jamaica Tourist Board Honours Advisors With Travel Agent Day Giveaway
May 06, 2020
The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has long valued the strong and successful relationships with its dedicated and talented travel specialists. In honour of Travel Agent Day on Wednesday, May 6, the JTB will show its appreciation and give back to Jamaica travel specialists in Canada and the U.S. in a meaningful way.
In Canada, the JTB is giving away Tim Hortons gift cards to travel specialists based in that market. The first 300 Canadian agents to register at www.visitjamaica.com/canada/contest will receive a $10 gift card via email. In the U.S., the JTB will partner with Jamaican-owned food distributor Grace Foods to provide travel specialists with gift cards. Following participation in a webinar on May 6, the first 300 U.S. agents will be eligible to win the gifts cards by entering an online contest on https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7084457289400382990.
“We treasure the remarkable relationship with our travel specialists who continue to play an important part in our success as a sought-after vacation destination,” said Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism, Sales, Jamaica Tourist Board. “This initiative is just one tangible way in which we can express our gratitude to our agents especially during what has been a most challenging period for the global travel industry.”
In addition to the Travel Agent Day giveaway, the JTB has been providing support to keep agents engaged and updated on the product during this period of uncertainty, including hosting a number of webinars and sponsored training sessions, virtual sales calls and weekly scavenger-hunt inspired trivia games.
More than 40,000 travel specialists have been trained as part of Jamaica’s A One Love Rewards Program, which serves as a dedicated training platform for the travel agent community to become certified experts on the destination. The program guides agents through vibrant, picturesque online pages that provide insider knowledge about the island. In 2019, the top travel specialists booked a total of 174,837 room nights, collectively for the year.
