Last updated: 06:33 AM ET, Fri October 30 2020

It's BINGO! Day!

Travel Agent October 30, 2020

Playa Resorts and Hotels
Toronto was the first stop on Playa's first-ever roadshow September 4th.

It's BINGO! Day!

TravelPulse Canada's BINGO! game is happening today, October 30th starting at 4:00pm ET. You need to REGISTER TO GET YOUR CARD HERE and be a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group private page to watch us call out the numbers.

You May Also Like

Air Canada Vacations Air Canada Vacations Brings Back Mexico Vacations For... Vacation Packages

Air Canada Vacations Air Canada Vacations Expands Winter Sun Options Vacation Packages

Cuban Rhythms: Rum & Fun Air Canada Vacations Adds Cayo Coco September 26 Tour Operator

Air Canada Vacations Air Canada Vacations Webinar with Allianz Global... Travel Agent

Cunard Queen Elizabeth in Sydney Air Canada Vacations Adds Cunard Cruise

We have incredible prizes up for grabs including:

- 4 free seats on the Air Canada Vacations FAM to Tallum, MX happening November 24-25

- A three night stay for two at the new Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

- And from the Travel Agent Next Door - if you are a TTAND member, win montly fees waived for a year, if you're not a member and want to join, some fees are waived (value $800) and if you're not a TTAND member and you don't want to join, a $250 gift card

- A four night stay at the Occidental Cozumel for two, All Inclusive (Valid for 1 year / Subject to availability / Black out: Christmas & New Year)

Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations and Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, the Travel Agent Next Door will be joining as as we call out the numbers.

We've also got a very special guest who is making his return to the industry ....

Freddie Marsh!

Freddie's "not furloughed" any longer and will join us to give away the Hyatt Ziva prize! Marsh returns to Playa on Monday, November 2nd and is eagerly looking forward to his return - as our we in the industry.

Get ready to play and win some great prizes and welcome back Freddie!

For more information on Barcelo Hotel Group, Playa Hotels & Resorts

For more Travel Agent News

Playa Resorts and Hotels

gallery icon INCREDIBLE Prizes and the Return of Freddie in Tomorrow's...

gallery icon Tales of Inspiration: Karen Katelnikoff

BINGO is Back!

ACTA Makes Urgent Requests to Ontario, Quebec and BC for Aid and Relief

ACTA's Virtual Summit to Include Trade Show: More than 50 Exhibitors Confirmed

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS