Travel Agent October 30, 2020
It's BINGO! Day!
TravelPulse Canada's BINGO! game is happening today, October 30th starting at 4:00pm ET. You need to REGISTER TO GET YOUR CARD HERE and be a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group private page to watch us call out the numbers.
We have incredible prizes up for grabs including:
- 4 free seats on the Air Canada Vacations FAM to Tallum, MX happening November 24-25
- A three night stay for two at the new Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana
- And from the Travel Agent Next Door - if you are a TTAND member, win montly fees waived for a year, if you're not a member and want to join, some fees are waived (value $800) and if you're not a TTAND member and you don't want to join, a $250 gift card
- A four night stay at the Occidental Cozumel for two, All Inclusive (Valid for 1 year / Subject to availability / Black out: Christmas & New Year)
Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations and Flemming Friisdahl, Founder, the Travel Agent Next Door will be joining as as we call out the numbers.
We've also got a very special guest who is making his return to the industry ....
Freddie Marsh!
Freddie's "not furloughed" any longer and will join us to give away the Hyatt Ziva prize! Marsh returns to Playa on Monday, November 2nd and is eagerly looking forward to his return - as our we in the industry.
Get ready to play and win some great prizes and welcome back Freddie!
