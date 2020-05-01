It's BINGO! Day! Here Are The Details
Travel Agent April 30, 2020
We've found something that might just be more exciting and uplifting than TravelPulse Canada's BINGO! game today - our prizes.
As you know by now, our first ever (in month long series) virtual BINGO! game is happening this afternoon at 4:00pm ET SHARP on our Facebook page exclusive to members of the retail travel industry, the TravelPulse Canada Trade Group.
We say SHARP because we are starting at 4:00pm ET on the DOT - we will not be recalling any numbers, so make sure you are watching.
We will be calling the BINGO number live on our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group page (note it's not our public TravalPulse Canada page) and you will all mark your virtual bingo cards the way you would if you were playing at a live bingo hall.
BINGO! cards have been emailed to all participants who registered in time. Simply click on the link which will open up your card and get ready to play!
Now, onto the most important parts - the PRIZES.
We will be playing more than one game. Please refer to our orignal rules here - you'll have to reset your card, it's easy.
Prize #1 - One free air seat to Cancun courtesy of Air Canada Vacations
Prize #2 - One 4-night stay (standard room) at Grand Bavaro for 2 people, courtesy of Bahia Principe
Prize #3 - 25,000 Loyalty Points courtesy of TravelBrands
Prize #4 - 25,000 Loyalty Points courtesy of TravelBrands
Prize #5 - 2 economy seats to Abu Dhabi from Toronto on Etihad Airways and 7-night stay at a partner Hotel
To play, make sure you're a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group on Facebook Please remember to join our TPC Trade Group you MUST ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS as this page is only for members of our retail travel industry.
Comments
