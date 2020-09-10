Israel Tourism Hosts Zoom Briefing for Agents September 22
The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) will host its first-ever virtual trade show, “Zoom in on Israel,” for Canadian travel advisors, which will be held on Sept. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The roundtable event will take place via Zoom and will feature Israel’s top travel industry professionals as they share what’s new in Israel tourism and the diverse itineraries that they can arrange for their clients.
“Though this has been a tough year for the travel industry, we are working to come back even stronger with a newly reinforced interest in Israel and all it has to offer, and this event is helping us push forward to meet that goal,” said Gal Hana, IMOT’s Director and Consul for Canada. “Israel is one of the most diverse destinations there is, offering so much in one country – from some of the world’s top holy sites, historical landmarks and rich culture to incredible food, vibrant nightlife and magnificent beaches. Those who attend will gain key insights into how they can promote the destination to their clients.”
Agents who participate in the event will learn everything they need to know about traveling to Israel through a series of presentations and breakout sessions that will give them the necessary means to be able to sell Israel once borders re-open. Led by Hana, attendees will also learn key insights from Eyal Carlin, IMOT Tourism Commissioner for North America, and from representatives of Amiel, Kenes Tours, Vered Hasharon, Nazarene Tours and Eshet Tours.
“While we wait for the travel industry to recover, it’s important to be innovative and host events like this to continue educating future travelers of the wonders of Israel” said Carlin. “Israel is the land of inspiration, and now more than ever, we all need to feel inspired.”
Participants will include Air Canada, Dan Tours, Travel Brands, Canadian Gateway/Aufgang, IBMT Tours, Diesenhaus, Nazarene Tours, Amiel, Kenes, Eshet, and Vered Hasharon.
Travel advisors who are interested in attending this virtual event can register here. To stay up-to-date with future travel to Israel or to plan your trip when the country reopens to international travel, visit https://israel.travel/. To stay inspired, follow IMOT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
