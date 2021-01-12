Israel Tourism Hosts Virtual Agent Event January 20
Travel Agent Jim Byers January 12, 2021
The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) announces ISRAEL | TOURISM 3.0, hosted by Gal Hana, the Israel Consul of Tourism for Canada.
The virtual event will take place on Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. EST. Hana and a panel of experts will discuss the state of travel and tourism in Israel today and tomorrow, highlighting the destination’s recovery plan and the future state of travel.
“The event aims to bring together various bright minds and forward thinkers to identify what is needed to restart travel,” says Hana. “Today, the world is constantly changing. We want to use ISRAEL | TOURISM 3.0 as a forum to discuss the restart of travel and how we collectively envision the future of the industry.
ISRAEL | TOURISM 3.0 will host keynote speakers Yanki Margalit, an entrepreneur, high-tech pioneer, social leader and seasoned investor who will address how the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for technology, and Dr. Ian Yeoman, the world’s only professional futurologist specializing in travel and tourism, who will use innovative future scenarios to discuss how tourism will have changed by the year 2050.
“Over the last few decades, the industry has experienced accelerated development and progress driven by innovation and technology,” said Margalit. “2020 is a pivotal year. The COVID-19 pandemic will force use to enter a new era of travel. The focus is now on understanding who will survive in this new, accelerated and divided world.”
In addition, the event will include a Hotel panel comprised of representatives from Dan Hotels, Prima Hotels, and Abraham Hostels; and a Wholesaler Panel including Peerless Travel, Nazarene Tours, and Eshet Tours. There will also be a technology panel featuring representatives from leading Israeli tech innovators Gamitee, Bridgify, and Pruvo.
Sponsors of ISRAEL | TOURISM 3.0 include Air Canada, Canada-Israel Chamber of Commerce, Thinking North, and Tel Aviv University.
Travel advisors who are interested in attending this virtual event can register here. To stay up-to-date with future travel to Israel or to plan your trip when the country reopens to international travel, visit https://israel.travel/.
For more information on Israel, Middle East
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS