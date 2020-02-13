Insight Vacations Re-Launches Agent Portal
Insight Vacations, the global leader in premium guided journeys, is thrilled to re-launch its Agent Portal, acting as an informative and resourceful platform for all travel advisors and consortia partners.
To streamline the booking process and support Advisors in boosting sales, Insight’s new Agent Portal contains a wealth of information, new enhancements and features. New additions include a Featured Insights section showcasing current offers, an Agent Library offering marketing collateral and an Agent Resources hub with background information on Insight’s journeys and the benefits of selling its trips.
“Our focus is to provide our loyal Travel Advisors with the most seamless booking experience to completely support them in developing their business,” said Brad Ford, President of Insight Vacations Canada. “As we continue to build strong alliances with partners, we listened to their feedback and recognized the need for these enhancements in order to offer first-class support as their success is our success.”
Below is a list of all the detailed additions and enhancements made for Insight’s Agent Portal re-launch:
1. NEW FEATURED INSIGHTS. Advisors can log in at any time to view the “what’s new” and “what’s the top offer for Insight today.” This section is dynamic and serves as a significant sales driver.
2. NEW AGENT LIBRARY. An all-in-one solution to access all the collateral Advisors require for their marketing needs that will be updated frequently when new material is developed. Advisors can access various materials including flyers, social media tiles, images, videos and more. Brand new for the site’s re-launch is an image and video library that Advisors never had access to previously. Advisors can click and watch a video within the portal and share the link with their clients. Similarly, Insight Experience images for selected destinations are now easy to access and available to download.
3. NEW AGENT RESOURCES: Advisors will find an improved hub hosting the “agent library” where they can access background information on Insight’s journeys, the benefits of selling its trips and important information on booking conditions.
4. ENHANCED NEW SEARCH TOOL: For improved usability, Insight has added a snippet of the vacation finder tool on the top of the Agent home page for ease of access and offers an intuitive search process, resulting in a faster booking process. Advisors can now just type in their client’s desired destination and retrieve all the search results they seek.
5. ENHANCED NAVIGATION: Advisors can sort through pages by using the enhanced navigation bar and avoid using the “back” and “forward” arrows as an element of the improved user experience.
Insight Vacations takes pride in designing the Agent Portal with Travel Advisors’ needs in mind. Advisors are invited to take the opportunity to explore the new features and discover their potential to grow as an Insight Vacations expert.
For more information, please contact your local Sales Manager or visit www.insightvacations.com.
