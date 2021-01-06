Industry "In Chaos" - John Kirk on CityNews Toronto
Travel Agent January 06, 2021
TravelPulse Canada's Editor in Chief John Kirk was interviewed by CityNews Toronto about the "state of chaos" in our industry over the new COVID testing requirements that take effect tomorrorow.
ADVERTISING
Kirk explains that agents are suffering already and the news hits just when we were starting to see some hope in our industry.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS