Last updated: 07:14 AM ET, Wed January 06 2021

Industry "In Chaos" - John Kirk on CityNews Toronto

Travel Agent January 06, 2021

John Kirk
John Kirk speaks to the effects mandatory covid test requirements are having on our industry

Watch the video here.

TravelPulse Canada's Editor in Chief John Kirk was interviewed by CityNews Toronto about the "state of chaos" in our industry over the new COVID testing requirements that take effect tomorrorow.

Kirk explains that agents are suffering already and the news hits just when we were starting to see some hope in our industry.

