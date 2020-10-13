How Using A Risk Advisory Tool Can Be An Asset to Your Clients
Travel Agent October 13, 2020
If COVID 19 has taught the travel industry anything, it’s the importance of ensuring communication is key and fully understand risk.
Combine these two components and you have eTravel Technologies, a travel risk management company that’s been operating since 1988.
What began as eTravel Technologies created after changes to a Travel Industry Act that required travel agents to provide “know before you go” information to international travelers, has grown to be a much-needed advisory tool for both corporate and leisure clients.
The changes to the Travel Industry Act were in response to government complaints to Consumer Affairs from travelers who were being denied boarding or denied entry because they didn’t have the correct visa passport documents. They would go back to their travel agent, threatening legal action to recoup the cost of their trip. The new regulations required travellers be made aware of the travel requirements for visa passports, health medical and local laws customs for international itineraries before they go.
“We built an advisory database and said to the industry here’s a database and the industry said ‘what’s a database”, says Don Churchill, President e-Travel Technologies Inc. with a chuckle.
“We started throughout the leisure community in Canada with almost every major brand through the 90s and then following 9/11, the term travel risk management emerged. We then became a TMC solution for the required duty of care protection for their corporate clients.”
Travel Management Companies (TMCs) became a major client of e-Travel Technologies’ services who often resold or provided them to corporate accounts.
“Duty of care responsibilities were being redefined around the world with language that said employers were responsible for the safety of your employees wherever they are being sent”.
e-Travel Technologies has created what they the term Travel Journey Management™, for travel advisors to instill confidence in the traveler at every touch point of the travel transaction, specifically during the consultation stage, after the commitment stage and finally during the travel period covered by destination advisories, real time alerts and 24x7 proactive support services when traveler safety or itineraries are at risk.
Their technology is being used with agents across the country, though Churchill says they are hoping to reach even more travelers through adding more front line and at home travel advisors. Advisors who use the service can provide extra value to their clients with the latest up to date information at their fingertips. These services also provide liability protection from Failure to Warn allegations.
Travel Advisors also receive Daily Alerts emails 3 times each day listing all the latest alerts posted since the previous email.
“There is a re-structure of sorts happening within the industry where self booking travelers are recognizing the importance of using a travel advisor,” says Churchill.
“Travel advisors first need to earn their client’s confidence is making informed travel decisions. Travel will rebound if customers are confident about what they will experience on the ground and in the air.”
