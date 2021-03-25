Help for Ontario's Tourism Industry Announced in Budget
Travel Agent March 25, 2021
Help for the tourism industry is coming as the the Ontario 2021 released Wednesday includes aid for the province's tourist and hospitality industry.
Ontario’s tourism, hospitality, culture, sports and recreation sectors have been among the most heavily impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic. Tourism and hospitality related industries experienced a total combined loss of 140,100 jobs between February 2020 and 2021.
The new Ontario Tourism and Hospitality Small Business Support Grant, will provide an estimated $100 million in one-time payments of $10,000 to $20,000 to eligible small businesses. The grant will provide one time payments to hospitality related businesses that don’t qualify for the Ontario small business support grant.
The grant is open to tourism industry companies with fewer than 100 employees that have experienced at least a 20 per cent decline in revenue during the pandemic.
In addition, the Government has set aside $150 million and intends to introduce legislation for a tax credit to encourage residents to explore Ontario when public health experts advise that it is safe to travel.
Ontario is also committing to supporting tourism across the province through increased funding of up to $15 million for the Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs) in 2021- 22.
In an article in the Toronto Star, Tourism Industry Association of Ontario vice president Chris Bloore called it “a good day” for the industry.
Further details can be read here.
