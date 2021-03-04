Great Canadian Tours and Agent Bonuses From Globus and Cosmos
Globus and Cosmos have great Canadian tours available for booking this summer. They're also offering advisors a $100 gift card if they book clients on a 2021 tour between now and April 30, 2021.
From the sweeping views of the Gaspé Peninsula to the sparkling lakes of the Rockies; the floating icebergs of Newfoundland to famous fromageries of Charlevoix and cobblestone avenues of Québec City to sensational scenery of British Columbia, Canada offers a world of wonder between our borders. And now, Globus and Cosmos are spotlighting opportunities for Canadians to discover far from ordinary experiences, close to home.
“This summer, Canadians interested in a ‘staycation,’ can dive into European culture, close to home,” said Stéphanie Bishop, managing director for the Globus family of brands. “Globus and Cosmos are inviting travellers to globetrot their way through Canada with a set of extraordinary vacations for Canadians.”
The Globus family of brands is featuring six (6) unique Canadian itineraries that offer international flair with departures set-aside exclusively for Canadians*. They are:
1. Globus Spirit of the Canadian Rockies (12 days)
Dreaming of spectacular Switzerland? Enjoy the spirit of the Rockies instead! While we wait to set our eyes on scenic Switzerland, nothing will lift spirits like the blue skies and blue waters – not to mention, the soaring peaks – of the Canadian Rockies. Breathtaking views abound on this vacation in our own backyard! Canadian-only departures: June 19 & July 24
2. Globus Québec in Depth with the Gaspé Peninsula (11 days)
Fantasizing about France? Gaspé Peninsula will make you gasp with delight! Follow your French fantasies – and your nose – to the croissant-scented cobblestone avenues and café-lined promenades of Québec City. Tune into the music-filled streets of Montréal and set your eyes to the sweeping views of the Gaspé Peninsula on this tour of French Canada. Canadian-only departures: June 30 & August 4
3. Globus Newfoundland & Labrador (12 days)
Wild about the Wild Atlantic Way? Set your sights on Newfoundland! Towering cliffs, rugged coastline, rich greenery and even Gaelic dialects await in Newfoundland & Labrador. With bright, rainbow-coloured homes that spill over cliffs to fiddles, competing with windy coastlines, you’ll feel the cool of Ireland while encountering the warmest Canadian locals. Canadian-only departures: July 3 & July 28
4. Globus Wonders of the Maritimes & Scenic Cape Breton (9 days)
Wondering about Scotland? Wander the Maritimes! It’s no wonder that Nova Scotia (New Scotland) is home to the largest Scottish Gaelic-speaking community outside of Scotland. With its red-and-white-striped lighthouses, salty fishing harbors and towering cliffside coasts, the rugged and wild scenery of Canada’s Maritimes mirrors its Scottish roots. Canadian-only departures: July 3 & August 5
5. Cosmos Western Canada with Inside Passage (13 days)
Imagining an insider’s tour of Great Britain? How about the Inside Passage?! While we wait to cross international waters to Great Britain, travellers can get the royal treatment in British Columbia, home to Victoria, Prince Rupert and Prince George. Whether you’re interested in high tea or the high tides and towering mountain scenes of the Inside Passage, this Canada vacation conjures up British moments and memories. Canadian-only departures: July 6 & August 29
6. Cosmos Ontario & French Canada (8 days)
France or French Canada? Choose the latter this summer! No place does Europe (other than Europe) better than Québec City and Montréal. From cobblestoned streets and café-lined town squares; beautiful basilicas and awe-inspiring architecture, submerge yourself in French culture, this side of the pond. Canadian-only departures: June 24 & August 7
“In addition to inviting Canadian travellers to write home about home this summer, soon, we will be unveiling more regional off-season Escapes, departing in Octobe and November, giving them the opportunity to enjoy more about our own backyard, for less,” said Bishop.
BOOK NOW INCENTIVE FOR TRAVEL ADVISORS: When advisors book clients on a 2021 Canadian Globus or Cosmos tour, between now and April 30, 2021, they will receive a $100 gift card/booking.
