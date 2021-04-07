Goway Launches New GowayPro Loyalty Program for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Jim Byers April 07, 2021
Goway is providing extra value for agent partners with the launch of the new GowayPro Loyalty Program.
With GowayPro, agents can earn cash rewards on every sale they make with Goway. Bronze-status members earn 0.25% on FIT and Groups bookings, as well as a flat $5 reward per passenger for air-only bookings. Members can upgrade their status and earn up to 1% on all FIT and Groups bookings.
Membership status is determined by annual gross sales from the previous financial year (April 1st to March 31st), so the more agents sell with Goway, the more they earn.
GowayPro is competitive, convenient, and comprehensive. Rewards apply to all bookings, and the process is automated, so once an agent joins the program, cash rewards will be automatically added to their rewards card upon their client’s return date.
“I’m delighted to bring this revitalized loyalty program to the travel industry, especially at a time when our partners need our support,” says Renee Stanton-Defaria, General Manager of Sales at Goway. “This program is solely based around receiving additional cash on every booking. It’s also tiered, so the more agents sell, the more they can earn with us. GowayPro will see agents earning more money than ever before.
"The program also reinforces Goway’s promise to our agent partners that we are committed to making their lives easier, not only through providing exceptional customer service, but also by rewarding them for their loyalty and partnership over the years.”
