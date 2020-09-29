Globus Family Launches "Power of Family" Campaign For Agents
This year, travel experienced the equivalent of a power outage … And, after the lights went out in March, the Globus family of brands turned-on the generator for travel advisers and got to work with new commission standards, unparalleled Peace-of-Mind Plans and enhanced On-Trip Assurance protocols and procedures to give them, and their clients, confidence in a world of uncertainty.
This week, the Globus family is encouraging advisers to reconnect as they once again become conduits of travel – and prepare for a surge in bookings – with its new, “Power of Family” campaign.
“There’s great electricity in a strong partnership,” said Carla Brake, Director Business Development for the Globus family of brands. “And when advisers know they have a support system in place, backing them up and investing in their success, that energy ignites. Through our new ‘Power of Family’ initiative and countless resources at their disposal, we’re reminding advisors that we’re with them, empowering them to reach their goals while ensuring happy clients.”
Available on the company’s travel advisor portal Agentlingo.ca, “The Power of Family” portfolio includes:
An advanced Booking Engine: Reservations are as easy as flipping the switch with user-friendly tools.
High Voltage Marketing: Advisers can fuel their own personal marketing department with The Source, complete with customizable tools and image gallery.
Strength in Knowledge: Ongoing educational opportunities for all brands – including a dedicated Avalon Waterways Certification program – incentivize confident bookings.
Sales Force Energy: Connecting to a national sales force, advisors have access to training and tools to amp-up success.
“Today, advisors not only need encouraging sentiments,” said Brake. “They require a team who can provide them with effective tools, business solutions and keen insights that generate revenue and reignite their passion for travel. We are that partner and travel’s future is bright.”
For more information, travel advisers can visit www.Agentlingo.ca.
