G Adventures Launches Nat Geo Journeys Training for Canadian Agents
Travel Agent G Adventures February 13, 2020
G Adventures announces a new National Geographic Journeys Agent Specialist Program for Canadian travel agents that is designed to enhance knowledge and boost sales of small group trips offered in partnership with National Geographic Expeditions. The Agent Specialist Program is open for registration today, with special incentives for agents who complete the course by the end of February.
The one-hour course, which is organized into four, learning modules, can be accessed from any desktop or mobile device at any time. It includes videos, quizzes and a final test that will help travel professionals boost their product knowledge, while gaining insights into the core customers who are most likely to book.
In part one, agents will gain a deeper understanding of the National Geographic and G Adventures partnership, including its goals, background and unique positioning in the market. Part two dives into details about the culturally-immersive experiences that set Journeys apart from other trips. The third section provides research about the target Journeys traveller, including top travel interests and booking preferences, to help agents identify top prospects. The fourth chapter covers the new National Geographic Family Journeys itineraries, target customer and more. The four modules can be completed in one sitting, or in separate parts.
Upon completion of the course, newly-certified Journeys Specialists will receive a personalized Journeys Specialist certificate and have access to tools and resources to help them sell National Geographic Journeys. Every Canadian agent that completes the course in the month of February 2020 will be entered to win $2,000 towards a National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures trip.
“We designed this learning course with the greatest flexibility in mind for our agent partners. We know they have many options and providers from which to choose. Once enrolled, they will have unlimited access to the course so it can be taken at whatever pace best suits their schedules.” said Dave Llewellyn, G Adventures’ Trade Marketing Specialist. “The idea is to help travel agents feel fully equipped and empowered so that, together, we can change more lives together.”
G Adventures and National Geographic first joined forces in 2015 with the launch of National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures, a program of small group adventures that has grown from 70 trips in its first year to 96 trips in 54 countries today. The National Geographic Journeys line of trips offers hands-on exploration, with an emphasis on local immersion and social impact. Whenever possible, travellers visit projects and community initiatives associated with National Geographic or G Adventures that help improve local livelihoods and protect the natural or cultural heritage of a destination. Built from six to 30 days in length, the itineraries are designed for travellers who appreciate having free time and flexibility but value the structure and security of group travel.
The two companies recently expanded their shared offerings, with 12 new trips designed especially for families traveling with children who are age seven and up. The new line of National Geographic Family Journeys are now on sale, and begin running in March 2020.
“We are very proud to be able to offer this new Journeys Specialist Program to our agent and agency partners. Their expertise and enthusiasm have directly contributed to the product’s early success,” said G Adventures’ Brand Partnership Manager, Amanda Dunning. “We look forward to working together and cementing Journeys as a trustworthy and top-selling tour option for Canadians who are in search of enriching, life-changing travel that has a positive impact.”
For more details, agents can consult their local G Adventures Global Purpose Specialist, or visit: https://www.journeysspecialist.com.
