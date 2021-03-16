G Adventures Inspires Agents With New Videos
G Adventures has released a new video highlighting six key compelling reasons agents can use to encourage their customers to book now, for travel later.
The six ‘reasons to book’ are based on what the small group adventure operator anticipates customers will be looking for in travel on the other side of this pandemic, based on customer research and feedback, and trends in the marketplace.
The six components are: Built to support local communities, Small groups, Locally-based guides, Flexibility, freedom and fun, G for Good, and Book and Travel with Confidence.
David Green, VP Commercial, G Adventures, says now is the time for agents to be polishing up their sales skills and knowledge, in line with a new kind of customer sentiment.
“We know for a fact that when pent-up demand is realized, there will be a tsunami of bookings. We’re yet to understand what that will look like, but now is the time for agents to be upskilling and preparing for a new kind of customer. We are already seeing month-on-month sales growth, and an increase in demand, and we encourage agents to kick start their marketing efforts now if they haven’t already done so.
“Our research tells us 77% of people want their travel dollars to benefit local people so that’s going to be a key motivator as travel returns. People are rethinking how they spend their money and they want to give back. As the leader in community tourism for over 30 years, G Adventures is primed to give travellers the kind of experience that will literally change lives, both from a travellers perspective and the communities in which they visit.
“With the first vaccinations aiming to be delivered to all Canadians by the beginning of July, bookings will rush in soon after. Our research also revealed that 40%* of travellers who are yet to book their next trip abroad but will do so before they are vaccinated so there is a set of people ready to book but who are maybe just waiting for the right touchpoint to purchase.
“It’s important for agents to know that as soon as we get the green light in terms of borders reopening and airline infrastructure being up and running, we’re ready to go. We have a full Travel with Confidence policy in place, and have been running a small number or trips, ensuring all our travellers, staff and local communities are protected as we go.
“We’re genuinely grateful for the support of our travel advisor community. We appreciate how difficult this past year has been, but agents can Book with Confidence with G Adventures knowing we are with them and their customers every step of the journey. We hope this video reminds agents what is great about a life-changing experience with G Adventures and makes it easy for them to communicate these reasons to book with their customers,” says Green.
For more information about G Adventures, agents can visit www.gadventures.com or contact their local GPS.
*Stats based on 1,566 responses from Canadians as part of G Adventures’ consumer panel, of which two thirds are former travellers. The survey was in-field from February 10 -15, 2021
