G Adventures Has New Youth Trips for Agents To Sell
Travel Agent G Adventures Jim Byers December 01, 2020
G Adventures has launched three new brochures for 2021, all now available for agents to digitally download. The brochures feature bold new cover imagery and two are themed in line with the small group adventure operator’s ‘18-to-Thirtysomethings’ and ‘National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures’ (featuring Journeys and Family Journeys) programmes. The third brochure, Earth, incorporates the Active, Classic, Family, Local Living, Marine, Rail and Wellness travel styles.
Many of the trips featured in the new 18-to-Thirtysomethings and Earth* brochures are also available in the company’s Cyber Sale, which was announced today as being extended until 11.59pm EST on Sunday 06 December, 2020.
Included in both the sale and the new brochures are four updated Hawaii trips from the Classic and 18-to-Thirtysomethings travel styles, perfectly timed to coincide with the island state’s announcement that it has removed the quarantine on arrival for Canadian travellers.
Lauren Michell, VP of global marketing for G Adventures, says the vibrant new direction for the covers was motivated by a desire to reignite people’s passion for travel as they look to ‘retravel’ in 2021.
"With the global travel industry paused for the majority of 2020, we wanted to appeal to people’s sense of curiosity and wonder with our brochure covers for the year ahead. At first glance people will see a striking, textured image, but after taking a step back (or forward!) they will discover so much more.
"The cover for 18-to-Thirtysomethings depicts a playful, colourful and energetic scene, much like the personality of the travel style and the travellers who experience it. Our Earth cover captures the natural beauty of our world, and for National Geographic Journeys we opted for an iconic wildlife shot aligned with National Geographic’s brand identity,” says Michell.
Given the current landscape, which makes delivering brochures more challenging, the three new brochures are first being launched digitally to help provide agents with the support they need to service their clients. Redesigned with agent and customer feedback in mind, they feature bigger, more detailed maps, an ‘at a glance’ section with topline information, and more full-page tours with larger images to help agents guide their clients along the customer journey.
New and updated itineraries featured in the new 2021 brochures and Cyber Sale include:
Rajasthan: Laneways & Local Villages - Plus - This 15-day 18-to-Thirtysomethings tour sees travellers exploring some of India’s most incredible kingdoms, cities, towns, and villages, including Mandawa, also known as Rajasthan's "open-air art gallery". Was priced from $949pp, now priced from $807*pp, saving 15%.
Hawaiian Adventure: Beachin' & Boardin' - ‘18-to-Thirtysomethings’ can get their beach fix with this week-long rip through Hawaii. Discover the hidden gems of Waikiki with a locally-based CEO, rest up at a hostel just steps from the beach, and grab a paddle for a kayak ride that supports national park restoration. A seven-day trip was priced from $1,499pp, now $1,274pp saving 15%.
Oahu and Maui Adventure - This week-long Classic trip gives travellers an authentic (and delicious) taste of Hawaii with the smarts and charm of a locally-based CEO, and includes sunset sailing, kayaking and snorkelling plus a trip down the Road to Hana. Was priced from $4,199pp for an eight-day tour, now priced from $3,569pp, saving 15%.
All the above itineraries are bookable in G Adventures’ extended Cyber Sale which features $1 upfront deposits and discounts of up to 21 per cent on more than 420 tour options across the company’s 18-to-Thirtysomethings, Active, Classic, Family, Local Living, Marine, Rail and Wellness travel styles, plus 21% off the ‘My Own Room’ option on sale tours. Discounts are available on a wide selection of departures from January 01 - December 21, 2021. Departures and options are subject to availability and travellers are encouraged to take advantage of G Adventures’ Book with Confidence policy, which adds even more flexibility when booking their next adventures.
For more information or to book, please visit www.gadventures.com/cyber-sale/ or call 1 855 667 9504.
