G Adventures Brings Back G-Normous Incentives for Agents
Travel Agent G Adventures January 12, 2021
G Adventures is bringing back its iconic G-Normous agent incentive program for the eighth consecutive year to help support agents as travel bookings start to return.
Live now, and spanning a four month period up to 30 April, 2021, the popular annual incentive program is even more G-Normous this year, with expanded reach to involve agents worldwide and regional cash prizes up for grabs. The top-selling Canadian agent will take home a $3,000 G-Normous jackpot.
G Adventures is also relaunching its agent discount program, offering up to 50% off G Adventures trips to preferred partner agents. This is to give agents the opportunity to lead the way for their customers as travel returns, and so they can see firsthand the positive impact travel has on local communities when done the right way.
In 2021, with travellers itching to get their passports back in action, G-Normous is designed to support agents in every way possible. Last year, even though it took place during the onset of the pandemic, the G-Normous incentive campaign surpassed regional sales targets, with first-time agents comprising one of the largest booking segments.
Sean Russo, national sales manager, G Adventures, says the company is especially excited about G-Normous this year as agents look forward to getting travellers back out on the road.
"It’s important for people to have something to look forward to, so even though people are looking to book further ahead we want to incentivize our agents to secure these bookings now. Despite the odds, last year’s G-Normous was incredibly successful thanks to our hard-working and driven travel advisor community, and we hope to replicate that in 2021,” says Russo.
As in past years, G Adventures will supply agents with monthly selling incentives, including cash prizes and a series of consumer offers designed to entice travellers to book, and starting with January’s “The Great Adventure Sale” which offers up to 30% off on select trips for departures through to March 2022.
This year, G Adventures has also partnered with select tourism boards to highlight specific destinations throughout the promotion, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand and ProColombia.
Regardless of the travel date, agents will receive one entry for each client booked on a G Adventures tour from January 1st to April 30, 2021 and they can check the leaderboard on the Agents of Change Facebook group to find out who is in the lead for the top prizes: https://www.facebook.com/groups/GAdventuresCdnAgentsOfChange.
All travel agents with a G Adventures Sherpa account are automatically registered. Agents without a Sherpa account can register through their agency manager at: www.gadventures.com/agents/register/.
For more information, a list of prizes, and complete terms and conditions, agents can visit gadventures.com/gnormous or contact their Global Purpose Specialist (GPS).
