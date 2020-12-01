Fundraising Cookbook Supports First Responders
Travel Agent December 01, 2020
The pandemic has hit everyone in our industry very hard, but one agency is trying to bring a little light into homes with a new fundraising cookbook called “Cooking With Heroes”, that features recipes from families of first responders.
Vacations For Heroes was founded by Jack and Connie Skrine in appreciation for all that society's true heroes do for us. Jack is a retired RCMP Inspector and Connie has been a Travel Agency owner for 17 years. The agency has booked dream vacations for families of first responders, police, military & teachers for over 20 years.
A division of CM Travel, Vacations for Heroes created the cookbook in an attempt to stay connected and keep their clients across Canada (over 26,000 members), connected. A portion of the sales will go to Wounded Warriors Canada, a national mental health service provider utilizing clinical best practices and evidence-based care to create an environment of compassion, resiliency and hope for Canada’s Veterans, First Responders and their families.
“Now more than ever I think it's important to support those in the travel/tourism industry. This pandemic has hit a number of people hard, but it's going to be a while before we see travel/tourism get back on its feet again,” explains Shari, a client who works in law enforcement.
“As an avid traveler, I'm happy to support the industry however I can, and if I can't book a trip, I'll be buying a Vacations for Heroes Cookbook! I love the idea and the fact that they are supporting Wounded Warriors Canada makes it even more important to me. As a First Responder, I have seen first hand the mental health struggles so many people have had and it's great that there are organizations out there like Wounded Warriors Canada to assist those in my profession.”
Cooking with Heroes is available as of December 1st and can be purchased here.
