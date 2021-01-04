Frontline, Selling Agents React to New COVID Rules
Travel Agent Marsha Mowers January 04, 2021
News of the new requirement for a negative COVID test on New Year’s Eve, has left our industry scrambling and angry.
As of January 7th, all visitors age five and older who come into Canada will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test. It doesn’t apply to land border crossings or, as many understandably thought, only visitors to Canada. The new rules apply to every person entering Canada, including those of us who may have left the country with a negative test, as required for destination and are returning home.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau, when asked in an interview with CBC News New Year’s Eve if these new measures were in part, trying to deter travel, said “In March, we put out a directive saying “please don’t travel if you don’t have to and that’s been our position for nine and a half months.”
So many unanswered questions. What happens if there is a flight delay? Who should pay for the out of country test - the traveller or tour operator? We see rates as high as $200.00 USD per person, which means over $1,000 CAD for a family of four for tests.
If a Canadian tests positive can they not return home? What about the US land border closure? Will this allow Americans to arrive by car with a negative test, and if not, why?
What will qualify as a valid test result? Will an email do? A written note from the local Doctor in Punta Cana? This seems to be thrown together hap-hazardly at a pre-New Years eve party (albeit socially distanced) without any consultation from the industry or tourism professionals. So many unanswered questions.
TravelPulse Canada reached out to agents on the frontlines for their reaction.
“I don't really have a problem with the PCR testing, but to still enforce the 14 day quarantine is a bit much,” said Judi Pearson, Travel Counsellor SellOffVacations.com. “This has shut international travel down. I have had clients cancel for April due to this.
What I do not understand is why Canada does not do these tests at our airports upon arrival, this would put our testing money back in Canada as well as employ Canadians; they would rather give the funding to destinations.”
Pearson isn’t alone in her thinking.
“I think the idea behind it was good, I am just concerned about the extra cost and stress imposed on clients which would likely put a nail in the coffin in our industry,” explains Katherine Poon, Owner-operator at Fun In Paradise Travel. “It would help if the resorts or the tour operators could offer this at a discounted price. No one would like to waste time or incur additional costs for taxis to get the test done!"
The agents we spoke with also raised important logistical questions regarding in-destination testing.
“The Government’s approach is disappointing and it puts our airlines in a difficult position which weighs beyond their realm of expertise. The announcement not only lacks clarity but adds more confusion to an already crippled industry,” Stacey Lazarenko, Senior Advisor, Escapes.ca says.
ACTA President Wendy Paradis said they were also “surprised by the announcement and disappointed by the lack of consultation with the travel industry.”
“The time period for implementation is extremely short and the operational challenges to apply the new measures are significant. We have been advocating for months asking the government to work with industry to develop a well thought out, science based program for rapid testing that would keep Canadians safe and reduce the 14-day quarantine. We had seen some progress with the pilot projects taking place across the country in late 2020.”
“Canadians are being put at risk as they have to go to local hospitals and clinics to get tested, possibly exposing them to sick people. Some of these facilities require you to wear a KN95 mask to get tested. What if travellers did not pack one? What, if any is the cost for those who are forced into government quarantine after landing in Canada?” asks Lazarenko. “The airline and tourism industries are taking hit after hit and I fear this may be the final blow.”
“In some instances, having Canadians being tested out of country with zero direction from the Canadian government could result in price gouging and falsified results.”
It’s a valid concern. In his interview with CBC Newsworld New Year’s Eve, Marc Garneau admitted it.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is provide details on the locations of the testing sites. We’re working trying to get that done and at the same time, unfortunately sometimes counterfeiting happens. You can’t totally cover every base.”
For an industry already suffering, arguably the most of any other during this pandemic, it sounds like we could be in for a bumpy road.
“We will need to continue intense lobbying efforts to implore the government to work with industry and travellers to find healthy and sustainable solutions as we manage through the pandemic into 2021,” adds Paradis.
Comments
