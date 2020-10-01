Flight Centre Shuts Doors at Locations Across Ontario
Travel Agent October 01, 2020
Flight Centre has shut down more than a dozen outlets across Ontario since this summer, TravelPulse Canada has learned.
According to the TICO website, outlets including the GTA and Hamilton, have joined the list of Ontario-registered travel retailers and travel wholesalers that are no longer registered with TICO. In some cases, a closure may result in claims against the Compensation Fund.
Earlier this week, Flight Centre shut down another 91 stores across Australia, after widespread travel bans and border closures led to billions of dollars of cancelled bookings. The company posted a full-year loss of $662 million, a large loss from its previous year $264 million profit..
In June, the company announced it had launched a new business retail model for the USA that would see stores that reopen become “network hubs” where travel agents can opt to work in the store or use the space to meet with clients and suppliers.
This is a developing story - TravelPulse Canada has reached out to TICO and Flight Centre for comment.
