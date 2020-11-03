FB LIVE Today with John Kirk and ACTA President Wendy Paradis
Travel Agent November 03, 2020
TravelPulse Canada will be speaking with ACTA President Wendy Paradis on FB LIVE today at 11:30am ET.
Tune in to watch on our TravelPulse Canada Facebook Group as John Kirk talks with Wendy about the latest advocacy efforts the organization is making on behalf of agents across the country.
She'll also tell us what to expect at their upcoming Virtual Travel Summit happening November 12 and 13. where it was recently announced Bruce Poon Tip will be a keynote speaker.
