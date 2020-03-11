Fabulous Agent Prizes in Store From AMResorts
March 11, 2020
AMResorts has a spring treat in store for travel advisors and agents.
The company's travel agent loyalty program, AMRewards, has announced the launch of a new selling contest for its Canadian travel agent community. Beginning in March, bookings made by AMRewards agents at any Zoëtry® Wellness Resorts & Spas resort will automatically enter them for a chance to win accessories from Italian luxury brand, BVLGARI.
Three lucky agents who submit a minimum of 14 nights at Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Zoëtry Montego Bay Jamaica, Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya or Zoëtry Villa Rolandi Isla Mujeres Cancun in AMRewards will be eligible to win the following prizes:
1st Prize – BVLGARI women’s or men’s watch worth up to $5,000 USD
2nd Prize – BVLGARI women’s bag or men’s watch worth up to $3,000 USD
3rd Prize – BVLGARi women’s or men’s wallet or small gift set worth up to $2,000 USD
Bookings must be made from March 1, 2020 to December 10, 2020 for travel March 1, 2020 through December 15, 2020. A winner will be chosen by December 31, 2020.
“Providing our travel agent community with exciting contests and prizes such as one gives them even more incentives and rewards to book, while showcasing their exceptional skills and selling capabilities, said Carolina Bellina, Senior Director of Canadian Sales & Consortia Relations. “Zoëtry’s stunning beachfront resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean have everything Canadian travellers need to have the ultimate luxury vacation in paradise, and with this promotion agents can enter to win a luxury item for themselves as well.”
Zoëtry® Wellness Resorts & Spas are boutique destinations that offer travellers unrivaled luxury and holistic wellness, complete with the brand’s signature Endless Privileges® to provide a vacation experience like no other. With four properties located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, the Zoëtry brand features limitless gourmet food and drink options, elevated services and amenities and enriching experiences.
