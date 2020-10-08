Expedia Update: Current Trends and Advice for Agents
Travel Agent October 08, 2020
Travel agents would be smart to focus on millennial travellers, a top Expedia official said on Thursday.
Derek Price, Director, Business Development, North America, said millennials use travel agents more than Gen X’ers or Baby Boomers. Expedia research also shows that 70% of millennials plan to use a travel agency in the future.
“Travel agents have an enormous value,” he said.
Speaking to media, suppliers and other parties on a Zoom call from south Florida, Price said agents should definitely check out the company’s Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP).
“It’s not super well-known but I think you’re going to hear more about it,” he said. “It’s a very valuable program for agents and wholesalers.
“This program gives you access to all of our supply; hotels, airlines, car rental companies, activities, and you have the opportunity to make a rev-share commission on all of it. We offer all types of accommodation, including vacation rental product.”
Price said Expedia and TAAP in 2019 saw a 24% increase in travel agency bookings over 2018.
Expedia Group also has a Global Recovery Program that’s helping hotels and destinations with their recovery efforts.
Price said Expedia’s Vrbo vacation rental business has seen an enormous surge in popularity. All properties are self-contained, with no shared space, he said.
Vrbo bookings are rebounding much stronger than other types of accommodation Expedia offers. Price said Vrbo this year is actually ahead of 2019 in terms of bookings.
Price said Expedia asked North American consumers if they’re comfortable with the idea of flying in the next two to three months. Forty nine per cent said they’re uncomfortable with the idea, while 35% were neutral and only 16% said they’re comfortable with the idea.
While people aren’t travelling as much as they were, consumers are still dreaming of travel. Expedia found that only 27% of North Americans were actively shopping for travel in June, but that that number climbed to 43% in July.
North American consumers, he said, are booking trips for the very near future.
“Consumers are not booking long term. They are looking to travel in the next three weeks. If you are a travel supplier, make sure that whatever you are talking about, if you are offering an incentive to book, that it should be in the next three weeks.
“If you have something long term, realize you may not see the same pick-up,” he said.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS