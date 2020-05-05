EXCLUSIVE: Israel Announces TravelBrands Strategic Partnership
Travel Agent TravelBrands May 04, 2020
TravelBrands has unveiled a new strategic partnership with the Israel Ministry of Tourism, in an exclusive interview with TravelPulse Canada.
Frank DeMarinis, CEO TravelBrands and Gal Hana, Ministry of Israel Tourism spoke with John Kirk in a candid exchange which demonstrated the enthusiasm both have for the new partnership.
“The time is right for Canadians to visit this dynamic destination,” said DeMarinis. “It will give travellers a higher level of understanding of the entire globe. It’s like nothing ever seen before.”
As part of the partnership, Tourism Israel will participate in TravelBrands’ first ever virtual trade show this Thursday, May 7th. More 2800 agents from across the country are expected to participate with 60 suppliers having booths.
“This is the first time we’re doing this in Canada and during COVID 19 what a better way to reach out to travel agents right across the country,” said DeMarinis. “This will help agents to better experience and enhance their knowledge of the products that are available.”
Hana says they saw a “very professional” virtual trade show and had “very many” reasons to believe it will be successful.
“During this pandemic we’ve tried to do as much virtually to continue to promote tourism we’ve had good figures I the last few years,” Hana said. “We have optimism that the numbers will continue.”
Hana says that TravelBrands was a natural fit since they are able to reach a variety of clientele across multiple brands. For example with Red Label, TravelBrands can offer more than 90 airlines globally, so that reach and capabilities will allow the ability to accommodate and customize itineraries based on gateways.
“We made a bundle which includes everything from training sessions to agents and all the way to OOH campaigns to be top of mind with every tourist,: Hana explains. “I’ve had numerous conversations with Frank and his team and we had so many demands to utilize the agreement for the benefit of all of us. We knew we had to pursue this partnership as much as we can as it’s so unique and special. TravelBrands were always so positive and professional.”
Adds DeMarinis,
“We’ve already been in the portfolio of exotic journeys and we’ve already hosted products of this breadth before. What this relationship does I strengthen our ability to reach out to not only our travel trade and all agents across Canada, but to sell and educate across the country”
