EXCLUSIVE: Destination Canada's Sebastien Dubois FB Live TODAY
Travel Agent August 11, 2020
Join us today at 12:30pm ET for an EXCLUSIVE FB Live Interview with Sebastien Dubois, Executive Director, Industry Partnerships for Destination Canada.
TravelPulse Canada's John Kirk will go one on one with Dubois talking about their new strategy and Canada Specialist Program for Travel Advisors here in Canada.
Tune into our TravelPulse Canada Facebook page tomorrow at 12:30pm ET and learn how the organization is changing direction to focus more on selling Canadian travel to Canadians.
