European Travel Commission Launches Trade Campaign To Bring Canadian Visitors
Travel Agent Jim Byers March 08, 2021
The European Travel Commission (ETC) has announced the launch of a bilingual trade campaign in Canada.
ETC has planned numerous activities from March 8 until end of May to train travel agents and tour operators on the implementation of strict European safety protocols and the numerous new travel experiences for time when it’s right to travel again.
Later this spring, ETC will follow-up with a major consumer campaign to inspire Canadians to visit Europe this summer or fall. Meanwhile, ETC, in partnership with its member National Tourism Organizations, is also working on the development of the “Europe Invites the Curious” global campaign, which is co-funded by the European Union.
Miguel Gallego, ETC's Head of Marketing said: “The goal of this Canada-specific campaign is to restore confidence and build a distinctive image of Europe as a desirable travel destination for Canadians. Our objective is to maintain the European travel market share and better disperse traveller flows in terms of geography and seasons, all the while considering aspirations for sustainability in tourism and its growth. When the time is right, Europe looks forward to welcoming Canadians back to experience our pristine nature, creative cities and historic sites.”
Canada ranks third among all out-of-region outbound travel markets for European destinations. Six and-a-half million travellers from Canada arrived in Europe in 2019 awed by Europe’s diversity of landscapes, history, culture and culinary experiences.
“During these challenging times, ETC wants to show its full commitment to support Canadian travel to Europe for when the time is right. The pandemic has not stopped the love of Canadians for Europe," said Pascal Prinz, Chair, Canada Chapter, ETC.
"If anything, Canadians have missed Europe even more since the border closure last March. Our aim is to show Canadians how Europe has worked hard to implement strict safety travel protocols and can’t wait to welcome visitors back.”
Travel agents and tour operators seeking information about current travel conditions in Europe are advised to consult the portal reopen.europa.eu
