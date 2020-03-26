Ensemble Forced to Layoff Half Their Staff as COVID-19 Crisis Spreads
Ensemble Travel Group says it's being forced to temporarily reduce its workforce by roughly 50% in Canada and the U.S. as a result of the coronavirus scare and worldwide travel restrictions.
The company says the moves are a result of “the complete disruption to the travel industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“This is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a CEO has to make,” said David Harris, CEO of Ensemble Travel Group.
“While Ensemble is a solid company, there is just no way to minimize the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on our industry in such a short period of time," said the Toronto-based Harris. "Our employees are an integral part of our business, but the reality of the moment is that life as we knew it is on pause, with travel being one of the hardest-hit economic sectors. Our hope and intention are that this is a temporary situation while the world stays home to flatten the curve and that as life returns to normal in the next few months, our company will be able to quickly resume regular operations."
“We know this is an incredibly stressful time for everyone,” Harris added. “Of course, we hope that everyone heeds the advice of the professionals and stays safe and healthy. At the same time, I know we all look towards brighter days for our industry and our company and hope that these difficult but necessary measures will help position us to recover as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Ensemble Travel Group is a member-owned organization of about 850 independent travel agencies in Canada and the U.S. Ensemble expanded into Australia and New Zealand in 2014.
The organization's Canadian offices are in Toronto and Montréal; the U.S. office is in New York City, and the Australia/New Zealand office is in Sydney.
