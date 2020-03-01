Earn Double STAR Agent Points for Bookings in Dominican with Sunwing
Travel Agent March 01, 2020
Throughout the month of March, Sunwing is offering agents the chance to Learn, Earn and WIN with Be Live Hotels in the Dominican Republic. From March 1 until March 31, 2020, agents can earn double the STAR Agent Reward Points for all new bookings to Be Live Hotels in the Dominican Republic for travel between May 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020. In addition, Sunwing will be hosting a series of webinars throughout the month where agents can learn more about what makes Be Live Hotels and the Dominican Republic a great choice for vacationers of all ages.
Be Live Hotels offers picturesque properties across La Romana, Puerto Plata, and Punta Cana. Guests can look forward to comfortable accommodations, delicious cuisine options, top-notch service and exciting activities. Plus, vacationers can take their stay in the Dominican Republic to the next level with commissionable Sunwing.
Experiences excursions. Whether they want to spend the day on a desert island with the Saona Island tour or explore one of the oldest cities in the Americas on an excursion to Santo Domingo, there’s an excursion for every travel style.
To help agents secure bookings to Be Live Hotels in the Dominican Republic, Sunwing is offering an array of consumer incentives throughout the month including reduced rates and resort credits for travel between now and October 31, 2020. Groups can take advantage of generous group concessions where the eighth adult travels free, Instant Group Savings of up to 400 per couple* and a $50 Sunwing Experiences excursion credit** per couple. Plus, agents will earn 4X the STAR Points on all new group bookings for departures from November 1, 2020, onwards.
In addition, each time an agent makes a booking at a participating resort during the month of March, they’ll be entered into a weekly draw for a chance to win a hotel stay for two. Prizes include Be Live Collection Canoa, Be Live Collection Punta Cana Adults Only and Be Live Collection Punta Cana.
Full more details on the current promotion, visit www.sunwingagents.ca.
