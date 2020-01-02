Double STAR Points for Travel Agents From Sunwing
Travel Agent Jim Byers January 02, 2020
Sunwing is helping agents beat the first month of the year blahs.
For the month of January, Sunwing is encouraging agents to Learn, Earn and WIN with Princess Hotels & Resorts. From January 1 until January 31, 2020, agents can earn 2X the STAR Agent Reward Points on all new bookings to Princess Hotels & Resorts for travel between Feb. 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. In addition, agents can learn more about the popular resort chain with a series of Sunwing-hosted webinars.
Princess Hotels & Resorts are one of the most popular all-inclusive resort chains with locations across Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Riviera Maya in Mexico. The picturesque properties were designed to integrate into their natural environment and offer a relaxing ambiance. Guests can look forward to varied dining options at both buffet and à la carte venues, luxurious amenities, top-notch service and spacious accommodations including family-friendly options.
To help agents secure their bookings, Sunwing is offering an array of consumer incentives throughout the month at all properties including reduced rates. Agents will benefit from 4X STAR Points on all group bookings for travel between February 1, 2020 and December 10, 2020. Groups can also benefit from exclusive group rates where the eight adult travels free, Instant Group Savings of up to $320* per couple and a $100 Sunwing Experiences excursion credit per couple**.
In addition, each time an agent makes a booking at Princess Hotels & Resorts, they’ll be entered into a weekly draw for a chance to win a hotel stay for two. Prizes include Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort and Spa, Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort, Grand Bavaro Princess All Suites Resort, Spa & Casino and Punta Cana Princess All Suites Resort and Spa.
For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca.
*Instant Group Savings of $160 per couple for departures between May 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020; Instant Group Savings of $320 per couple for departures between June 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020.
**Applicable for departures between February 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS