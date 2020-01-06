Collette Offers Booking Bonuses for Agents
There's great news for travel advisors and agents.
Global tour operator Collete is putting their money where their mouth is during travel agents' busiest time of the year. For every 10 bookings, agents will earn $1,000 CAD. Bookings made from January 1 – March 31, 2020 for travel through April 30, 2021 are eligible for these fantastic earnings.
“We’re dedicated to our travel agent partners and want to recognize them for their efforts during the busiest time of the year,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette. “We’re excited for this 2020 agent incentive to support our agents in their growth.”
*Agent Incentive is valid on new retail bookings made between 1/1/20 – 3/30/20, for departures through April 30, 2021. Agent will earn $25 for booking one and two, $50 for bookings three and four, $100 for bookings five through eight, $200 for booking nine and $250 for booking ten for a maximum of ten bookings and maximum earnings of $1,000. These incentives will be paid within 30 days following the quarter that the qualifying bookings have travelled.
A booking is defined as a minimum of two full-paying passengers in a double room or a single passenger in a single room. All payments are payable per agent and bookings cannot be combined with other agency bookings. Other restrictions may apply; call for details. Not valid on existing or group bookings.
As the longest-running tour operator in North America, Collette has provided guided travel for more than 100 years. With trips to all seven continents, guests fulfill their deepest travel aspirations in a variety of ways. Our guests are all unique so we offer diversified travel styles including small groups, single hotel stays, and faith based experiences, river cruises, and rail journeys. As a family-owned and operated business, we emphasize a focus on our travelers as our personal guests and are dedicated to making the world a better place, through a comprehensive social responsibility platform.
