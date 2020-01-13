Last updated: 03:42 PM ET, Mon January 13 2020

Carnival's "Why Use a Travel Advisor" Program is Back

Jim Byers January 13, 2020

Travel agent talking to a client over the phone
Carnival's "Why Use a Travel Advisor" program is back for 2020.

Travel agents take note. Carnival Cruise Line’s highly effective, yearlong “Why Use a Travel Advisor,” or WUATA, campaign is coming back in 2020 bigger than ever.

Featured as “100 Reasons Why Use a Travel Advisor,” the initiative kicks off this week with a new booking promotion — “100 Rockin’ Rewards.” Travel advisors can earn 100 bonus reward points for every five bookings they enter in the Loyalty Rocks! Rewards Program between Jan. 13 and Feb. 29, 2020, up to 1,000 points. Bonus points will be incremental to the standard reward points for each of these bookings.

The 100 Reasons WUATA initiative raises awareness about how travel advisors create value for their clients, with the goal of reaching more consumers this year and encouraging them to use a travel advisor. New for the 2020 program is the debut of monthly initiatives with 100 different fun and exciting new giveaways, events, rewards and more to benefit travel advisors and their clients.

“Last year’s WUATA campaign was such a success and so well-received, we knew we had to keep it going — but with 100 times more fun!” said Adolfo M. Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “Every month in 2020 we’ll roll out fun initiatives for travel agents and their clients to participate in 100 Reasons Why Use a Travel Advisor. We’re going to educate clients and make sure consumers know that a travel advisor’s knowledge and experience are game changers when booking a vacation.”

To participate in the 100 Rockin’ Rewards promotion, travel advisors need to complete the opt-in form available on GoCCL.com and, enter their bookings in the Loyalty Rocks Rewards Program. Reward points can be redeemed for gift cards, merchandise, electronics and more.

Travel advisors and their clients can keep up with the latest monthly initiatives by visiting wuata.com or following the WUATA Facebook page and the Carnival Trade Facebook page.

For additional information about Carnival Cruise Line call 1-800-327-9501 (individual) or 1-800-327-5782 (groups) or visit the line’s travel advisor Internet portal, GoCCL.com.

