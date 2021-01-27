Last updated: 02:26 PM ET, Wed January 27 2021

Carnival Will Honour Agent Commission Tiers

Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Jim Byers January 27, 2021

Travel agent working at the computer
Travel agent working at the computer. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Viktoriia Hnatiuk)

In appreciation of travel advisors’ loyalty and commitment, Carnival Cruise Line today announced that it is honouring the commission tier each account earned in 2019 through 2022.

With this move, Carnival is ensuring that travel advisors will continue to earn commission at their current rates for the next two years without commission percentage changing.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Carnival Inspiration Carnival Cancels U.S. Voyages Through End of March Cruise

Carnival Pride docked in Nassau, Bahamas Nudist Cruise Announced for Carnival Ship Cruise

Path on the water from a large cruise ship Cruise Executives Discuss Future Sailings, Current State... Cruise

Basel, Switzerland Vaccine Rollouts a Huge Lift for Tourism and Travel... Impacting Travel

Carnival Inspiration Carnival Launches Future Cruise Credit Toolkit for... Travel Agent

“We truly appreciate the continued partnership and loyalty of our valued travel partners,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global trade sales and marketing. “By maintaining our current commission tiers, we’re recognizing the important role that travel advisors play in the vacation-selling process while providing peace of mind knowing their efforts through 2022 will be compensated at the rate they have worked so hard to earn.”

Carnival had previously announced that commission tiers would be maintained through 2021, so today’s announcement extends this protection for an additional year. Commissions are typically commensurate with sailed booking volumes at Carnival.

Today’s announcement is part of the line’s Onboard with You pledge which includes tools that support travel partners as a key success factor in Carnival’s previously announced plan of a gradual, phased in return to cruising.

For additional information about Carnival Cruise Line call 1-800-327-9501 (individual) or 1-800-327-5782 (groups) or visit the line’s travel advisor Internet portal, GoCCL.com.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Travel Agent News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
ACTA logo

Urgent New Advocacy Effort from ACTA Needs Agents Help

ACITA Takes Travel Advisors' Case to Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals

Silversea Offering $200 USD Commission Bonus for Agents

TTAND Announces Winner of 2020 Free Trip Contest

AIC Hotel Group Launches Travel Advisor Training Program 'ALL INstitute'

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS