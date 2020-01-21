Carnival Increases Travel Agent Tours and Seminars
Travel advisors should get their sea legs ready.
Travel agents will have more chances to spend time onboard Carnival ships in 2020. Carnival Cruise Line has increased the number of ship tours by 25% to 200 — covering all 27 ships in the fleet — and nearly doubled seminar at sea sailings to 17.
With the introduction of the totally renovated Carnival Radiance this summer, Carnival will wrap up a decadelong $2 billion fleet-enhancement program that has touched every Carnival ship and transformed the shipboard product. While tours will be focused on the newest products — Carnival Panorama in early 2020, Carnival Radiance in the summer and Mardi Gras in the fall — visits will be hosted on every ship.
“The best way to sell Carnival is to see Carnival, which is why we are committed to getting more travel advisors onboard our ships this year,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “If you’ve never been on one of our ships or haven’t been on one lately, this is the best way to see the latest Carnival innovations. A seminar at sea will immerse you in every aspect of the Carnival vacation experience, which is a tremendous selling tool.”
Ship tours are offered free of charge and include lunch on board. They are hosted by a Carnival business development manager or director who conducts a guided tour of staterooms, public rooms and deck areas. Specially priced seminars at sea provide agents an opportunity to cruise and attend onboard training sessions while sailing as a guest and experiencing shipboard activities, facilities and amenities.
Advisors interested in taking a tour or seminar should register at GoCCL.com or contact their Carnival business development manager.
For additional information about Carnival Cruise Line call 1-800-327-9501 (individual) or 1-800-327-5782 (groups) or visit the line’s travel advisor Internet portal, GoCCL.com.
