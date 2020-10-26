BINGO is Back!

Last updated: 08:27 AM ET, Mon October 26 2020

BINGO's back, baby. After a few months off, TravelPulse Canada is thrilled to announce a special Halloween edition of BINGO! will be held Friday, October 30th at 4:00pm ET.

Our summer installment of games was a massive success, we were even covered in the gaming community, who said we "knocked it out the park".

The game is open to members of the travel industry who are a member of our TravelPulse Canada Trade Group Facebook page. The numbers are drawn during an FB live event from the page.

To recieve your card, register HERE. Please note that we use an outside party to generate the tickets and can't manually send any to you. You must register yourself and keep the email they send confirming your registration handy as you'll need it to play on Friday.

Stay tuned for more details regarding prizes!

