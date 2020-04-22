BINGO! Get Ready to Play TravelPulse Canada's First Live Virtual Bingo Game
Travel Agent April 22, 2020
It's time to bring out your (virtual) bingo daubers and play in TravelPulse Canada's first ever Live Virtual Bingo Game next Friday!
Hosted by Jim Byers, John Kirk and Marsha Mowers, we'll stream live on Friday, May 1st at 4:00pm ET for our first ever LIVE virtual bingo game.
Play along with us during a Facebook Live, where we'll be sure to have some fun and give you a chance to win some prizes. It's the perfect way to wrap up your week.
Space is limited to the first 250 participants. In order to participate you need to send us your email address (click here) so we can send you your digital bingo card and ID and you must also be a member of our Travel Pulse Canada Private Group page. Click here to join.
Please note, to join our private facebook group, you MUST answer all questions and agree to the page rules or unfortunately your request will be declined. (we need to control access to strictly members of the travel industry).
Register quickly, it's first come first serve!
