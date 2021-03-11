Big Win for ACITA in Fight for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent March 11, 2021
The hard work ACTIA (The Association of Canadian Independent Travel Advisors) has been doing on behalf of travel advisors paid off in a big way yesterday in the House of Commons.
Members of the Opposition presented a Motion entitled “Measures to Support Canadian Workers Tourism & Loans to Airlines” on Tuesday and it passed on Wednesday. The final vote was 183 For and 159 Against.
“Our voices are being heard, and we couldn't be prouder of our team,” said ACITA co-founder Brenda Slater.
Nine MP’s spoke about Independent Travel Advisors in their comments during the discussion and debate that ensued.
“After almost 8 months of meetings, bringing our fight to all sides of the House of Commons, we could not be happier that MPs across the country have taken notice of our fight,” said Slater.
“They have joined us in seeking sector specific aid, to ensure we qualify for federal grant/loan programs moving forward, and to help ensure that our commissions earned will be protected.”
The Motion calls for the Liberal government to table a federal budget that includes specific support for the hardest hit sectors of the economy, namely tourism, hospitality, airlines, the charitable sector and, more broadly speaking, small businesses across the country.
“We all know that the pandemic has devastated our economy, but there is great convergence as to what needs to be done,” said Slater.
“We all agree that vaccination needs to take place. Then we need to reopen our economy, get people back to work and help get struggling Canadian businesses back on their feet again. We then need a plan to manage the long-term financial challenge that Canadians will face.
MP Barsalou-Duval (who does not appear in the video) said "Beyond air fare refunds, we have our own set of conditions for helping the airlines, including some that are in the Conservatives' motion, namely, introducing restrictions on executive compensation, imposing a ban on paying dividends or share buybacks, prohibiting outsourcing and layoffs, and maintaining contracts with local businesses and workers. We have to stop laying off people here at home and sending our jobs offshore. We must also stop the recall of travel agent commissions. We believe these are basic conditions."
Slater invites Independent Advisors and also Agency Owners and staff to get in touch, join in on calls to MPs to see "how we are fighting for ALL of us and our beloved industry".
"The Prime Minister promised that no one would be left behind in the process.."
A full video can be found here.
