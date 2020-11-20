Attention Agents: Aloha Canada 2020 Hawai'i Travel Show Runs December 3
Travel Agent Jim Byers November 20, 2020
It’s about to get a lot easier for Canadians to get to Hawai'i for a sunny holiday. And now there’s a great show coming up that’s bound to provide tons of inspiration.
The virtual Aloha Canada 2020 show runs Thursday, December 3, and it’s shaping up as a beauty.
Agents and advisors will have the chance to stroll a virtual trade floor and set up one-on-one meetings with nearly two dozen hotel operators, destination marketers, and tour operators.
Representatives from the four main islands of Oah'u, Maui, Kauai and Hawai'i Big Island will be virtually at the ready, as well as officials from TravelBrands, WestJet Vacations and Air Canada Vacations.
As well, there will be representatives from Marriott, which operates some of the best hotels and resorts in the state, the Kualoa Ranch on Oah'u (great for a quiet getaway and stunning scenery, and also a filming spot for Jurassic Park), Aqua-Aston Hospitality, the Polynesian Cultural Center (an awesome spot for families), the Ka'anapali Beach Hotel and many more.
Agents and advisors can win incredible prizes, including flight-included trips to Hawai'i. Prizes will be raffled to the people with the most creative posts with Aloha attire, so dig those Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts out of your closet.
The show will use a virtual format that’s available from TravelPulse Canada and has been used in several previous shows, including ACTA, TravelBrands and Air Canada Vacations.
"We are very excited for this first virtual Aloha Canada," said Lorenzo Campos, Account Director for Hawai'i Tourism Canada. "We are hoping to reach more travel professionals across the country than any other year to share the Aloha Spirit, so they can learn about the Hawaiian culture and the news in the destination. We are excited about the announcement Governor Ige made last night about Air Canada and WestJet becoming trusted partners for the Hawai'i prearrival testing program.
"Hawai'i is eager to see Canadians back."
Participants can download brochures into a virtual briefcase, attend webinars to learn valuable selling tools and visit a networking lounge, which will have a cultural component to show off some of the great things that make Hawai'i more than just a great sun and beach destination.
The state of Hawai'i announced a deal with Air Canada and WestJet on Thursday night that will allow Canadians to get official COVID-19 tests in Canada before they fly to Hawai'i. Travellers who take a test with 72 hours of flying and get a negative result for the virus will be able to skip the state’s 14-day quarantine and get right down to enjoying themselves.
Those changes will take effect in mid-December, when both airlines plan to return flying from Canada to Hawai'i.
