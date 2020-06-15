Last updated: 06:55 AM ET, Mon June 15 2020

ATCA Launches "Re-Opening Tool Kit"

Travel Agent Marsha Mowers June 15, 2020

Woman working from the computer
ACTA is launching its Ready to Travel : Your Travel Agency Re opening Tool Kit

In response to provincial and federal government plans for a phased re opening strategy, ACTA is launching its Ready to Travel :Your Travel Agency Re opening Tool Kit. The tool kit will provide travel agencies access to all the information and resources they will need to plan their re opening strategy, including the latest updates from each province, health and safety guidelines for employees and customers, templates, etc.

ACTA will continue to update the Re opening Tool Kit as new information becomes available. “We know that at the right time, planning and communicating agencies’ re opening strategies effectively will gain the confidence of not only their employees, it will offer peace of mind to customers when they are ready to travel,” said Wendy Paradis, President, ACTA.

ACTA’s “Ready to Travel” campaign will run throughout the summer months and in addition to the Travel Agency Re opening Tool kit, it will include opportunities to connect with senior leaders within the various segments and destinations in our industry to learn how they are preparing for business post COVID and what clients can expect when they travel.

Through safe and responsible planning, ACTA members and ACTA’s corporate partners will help shape the industry’s recovery efforts and win back the confidence of the traveler.

“We will be with agencies every step of the way, striving for a safe and healthy future and showing consumers the value of always using a professional travel agent,” said Paradis.

