Last updated: 02:24 PM ET, Thu May 07 2020

AMResorts Amazing May Campaign: A Treat for Agents

Travel Agent AMResorts May 07, 2020

A view from the lobby balcony at Dreams Macao Beach
To celebrate agents and their success through the theme of Inspiring the Future of Travel, AMResorts’ Amazing May with featured, month-long promotions for agents, including:

- Commission Bonus (extra commissions for select club-level room categories across brands and resorts.Earn up to 17% at 50-plus resorts. Make even more commission on nearly 500 upgraded room categories across seven brands).

- Amazing May Giveaway (travel agent contest; agents earn a chance to win a three-night stay for two for every webinars they attend)

- Amazing May Readying for Success webinar series – (agents will learn actionable training, tools and strategies to advance skills, drive demand and boost earnings with AMR. Space is limited).

- Seven webinars/webinar topics, 14 sessions (2 times on Tuesday/Thursday starting May 5)

- Exclusive Master Agent rates (special rates to incent agents to book their own vacation in May (for when they’re ready to travel later in the year).

