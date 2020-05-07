AMResorts Amazing May Campaign: A Treat for Agents
To celebrate agents and their success through the theme of Inspiring the Future of Travel, AMResorts’ Amazing May with featured, month-long promotions for agents, including:
- Commission Bonus (extra commissions for select club-level room categories across brands and resorts.Earn up to 17% at 50-plus resorts. Make even more commission on nearly 500 upgraded room categories across seven brands).
- Amazing May Giveaway (travel agent contest; agents earn a chance to win a three-night stay for two for every webinars they attend)
- Amazing May Readying for Success webinar series – (agents will learn actionable training, tools and strategies to advance skills, drive demand and boost earnings with AMR. Space is limited).
- Seven webinars/webinar topics, 14 sessions (2 times on Tuesday/Thursday starting May 5)
- Exclusive Master Agent rates (special rates to incent agents to book their own vacation in May (for when they’re ready to travel later in the year).
