Amazing Prizes at ACTA's Virtual Summit This Week!
Travel Agent November 09, 2020
ACTA is giving away some great prizes during their two day virtual summit November 12 and 13.
Register now to become eligible for some of the very generous prizes that will be given away to participants courtesy of the summit’s premiere sponsor, Air Canada and from various trade show exhibitors in attendance. Prize winners will be announced at different times throughout the 2 day agenda.
Travel agents must be in attendance to be eligible, and the more agents participate in the conference, the better chance they have of winning:
- 5 prizes to be drawn offering 2 tickets on Air Canada for North America, including Hawaii
- 2 prizes to be drawn offering 2 tickets on Air Canada to Europe
- 2 prizes to be drawn offering 2 tickets on Air Canada, anywhere Air Canada flies During the trade show prizes will be drawn every 30 minutes from:
- WestJet/WestJet Vacations ; offering a 7 night stay for two at the Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres in a Junior suite including roundtrip airfare for two.
- Cathay Pacific Airways ; offering two Premium Economy Class Tickets from YYZ or YVR to Hong Kong and one Asia destination, round trip on Cathay Pacific Airways
- More flights from Air Canada
- Exhibitor booth prizes from Israel Ministry Tourist Office, Visit Barbados, Visit Arizona, Club Med, Atlantic City, Manulife, Allianz, CIE Tours, Park n Fly and more!
With great speakers, panels and an informative trade show, there’s so much to learn, do, see and win at the ACTA Travel Industry Leadership Summit. Learn more about this event and register today free at actaleadershipsummit.ca
