AmaWaterways: The Future Lies With Travel Agents and Advisors
Travel Agent AmaWaterways Jim Byers August 04, 2020
It’s hard to know when things will return to normal in the cruising world. But officials from AmaWaterways say it’s clear that travel agents will lead the way.
The industry has been through many challenges, but none quite like the current pandemic, AmaWaterways SVP sales and co-founder Gary Murphy said during a company virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Murphy said one thing that’s been proven is that when business comes back it comes back quickly, which is why AmaWaterways has kept its marketing teams and other staff intact.
“We know the best people to be working with are our travel advisor partners, because they know where the business is, and when it turns, how to reach out to those clients and how to introduce them to river cruising.”
Murphy said AmaWaterways has been holding regular webinars, as well as Sip & Sail cocktail hours for agents and advisors. They also have digital selling tours and inspirational videos that advisors can brand with their call to action.
“The travel advisor really matches the best product to the right client,” he said. “We know it’s the right match for us to work closely with travel advisors.”
Kristin Kartz, co-founder and EVP of AmaWaterways, said the company was the first U.S.-based river cruise company to launch the 2020 seson in Europe, with the new AmaKristina sailing in Germany.
There are, of course, new protocols, including plexiglass dividers, social distancing, the requirement for masks in some areas. But she said guests can expect “the same AmaWaterways service they’ve come to love.”
Rudi Schreiner, co-owner and president of AmaWaterways, said June of this year was the strongest month ever for booking trips for the following year. That was partly due to 2020 trips being rebooked, but there’s also been a large growth in new bookings and new trips for groups and charters, he said.
“I think the interest will be on the small cruising environment. One thing about river cruising is it’s a safe area. You are cruising within a country. You are always close to the shore. And it is a safe environment.”
Schreiner said there are nearly 60 ships currently cruising European waterways and that he hopes U.S. residents can perhaps do some cruises in Europe later this year.
(Officiials said the company considered speciial packages for Canadians but felt it was too tricky given uncertainty in travel and the need for Canadians to quarantine when they return home.)
Schreiner also noted that there are several dozen vaccines being tested around the world, which is promising for the entire industry.
Kartz said travellers are looking for opportunities to be closer to nature. AmaWaterways offers great hiking and cycling options, as well as fresh air from on-board balconies. She also said she sees a trend toward lesser-known destinations, such as visits to countries such as Romania and Bulgaria on the lower Danube River.
“We will continue to travel,” she said. “River cruising will rebound sooner than many other vacation experiences."
Schreiner noted that AmaWaterways is building three new ships.
“We have a bright future ahead of us,” he said. “We will continue, and we will continue with innovative new approaches to river cruising.”
